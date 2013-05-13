Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
Soul singer Aretha Franklin has pulled out of two upcoming performances because of health issues, the two concert venues said on Monday.
Franklin, 71, cancelled a May 20 concert with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a May 26 solo performance at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.
"It was cancelled for medical reasons," Foxwoods spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink said, declining to say what health issues caused the "Queen of Soul" to pull out of the May 26 show.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra said Franklin cancelled her performance due to a "doctor's recommendation for treatment during the time frame of May 20 and 26."
R&B singer Janelle Monae will fill in for Franklin with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the organisation said in a statement.
Franklin's publicist did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Franklin, a towering figure in popular music during the 1960s and 1970s with such hits as "Respect" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," was forced to cancel a concert tour in 2010 to undergo surgery for an undisclosed health issue.
The singer is still scheduled to perform at two concerts in Canada and one in Michigan in June.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Paul Simao)
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
LONDON One of the UK's first major exhibitions charting modern and contemporary American pop art opened at the British Museum in London this week, with works from New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Washington DC's National Gallery of Art.
Viacom Inc is in talks with former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos to lead its Paramount Pictures film studio, the Wall Street Journal reported.