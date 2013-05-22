Singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 10th Anniversary TV Land Awards in New York April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES Soul music legend Aretha Franklin postponed three June concerts, the singer's spokesman said on Wednesday, a week after health issues caused her to cancel two shows in May.

Spokesman David Brokaw said the "Queen of Soul" did not give a reason for postponing concerts in Clarkston, Michigan, as well as Ottawa and Montreal, Canada, which were scheduled for late June.

"She's going to resume her schedule in July," Brokaw said.

Franklin, 71, cancelled concerts in Chicago and Connecticut last week to undergo undisclosed medical treatment between May 20-26, organizers said.

Catherine O'Grady, the director of the Ottawa Jazz Festival, where Franklin was scheduled to perform on June 26, told the Ottawa Citizen newspaper that Franklin was too ill to perform.

"It's doctor's orders. She's really not well," O'Grady said.

Franklin, a towering figure in popular music during the 1960s and 1970s with hits including "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," was forced to cancel a concert tour in 2010 to undergo surgery for an undisclosed health issue.

She performed via satellite during last week's finale of TV singing contest "American Idol." Franklin sang a medley of her songs with the finalists.

