General view of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva Tower (C) at the La Defense business district, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

LONDON French nuclear reactor maker Areva and engineering consultancy Atkins have set up a joint venture to bid for decommissioning contracts in Britain's nuclear sector, the companies said on Tuesday.

AREVA-ATKINS Partnership UK will be based in Warrington, northwest England, and seek to secure subcontractor work with companies appointed to manage sites owned by Britain's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

"This will enable us to put our proven technology to use in meeting the challenges of UK decommissioning and strengthen Areva's footprint in the country," said Dominique Mockly, Areva executive senior vice president.

The companies declined to comment on how much money they had already invested in the joint venture.

Areva's European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR) is planned to be built in Britain as part of EDF's Hinkley Point C nuclear station in Somerset, southwest England.

Atkins has previous experience in UK nuclear work, such as the decommissioning of a storage pond at the former Sellafield nuclear plant.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)