PARIS French nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) said in a statement on Monday that four trade unions representing more than 75 percent of its staff have signed a plan on how to proceed with job cuts announced in July.

Areva said the CFDT, CFE-CGC, FO and UNSA-SPAEN unions - but not the hardline CGT - had signed the agreement, which stipulates that job cuts announced earlier this year will only proceed through voluntary redundancies.

Areva, which has booked four consecutive years of losses, said in May it planned to cut 3,000 to 4,000 jobs in France and 5,000 to 6,000 worldwide by 2017 - about 14 percent of its headcount - as it seeks to reduce labour costs.

