PARIS French nuclear group Areva is prepared to resume talks with Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) over the delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor, the French company said on Thursday.

"After a prolonged process of constructive negotiations with TVO, we were not able to conclude at this stage," Areva said after TVO had said earlier on Thursday that the French company had broken off negotiations. "Nevertheless, from our side, the door remains open."

