MADRID/PARIS French state-controlled nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) and Spanish renewable technology manufacturer Gamesa (GAM.MC) are in talks over a joint venture in offshore wind turbines, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Both companies would hold a 50 percent stake in the new entity, one of the sources said.

Areva and Gamesa declined to comment on the potential deal.

