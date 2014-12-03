French nuclear reactor maker Areva Chief Executive Officer Luc Oursel attends the World Nuclear Exhibition 2014 (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear energy sector, in Le Bourget, near Paris October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Areva's Luc Oursel, who resigned last month as chief executive and chairman for health reasons, has died, the nuclear energy group said on Wednesday.

Oursel, who had run Areva (AREVA.PA) since 2011, was under mounting pressure as the group, more than 85 percent-owned by the government, struggled to sell new reactors and was burdened by heavy debts.

"We wish to thank him for his tireless work for the development of Areva's business, in service to his country," Areva said in a statement.

Oursel is the second high profile French energy boss to pass away in a little more than a month, coming after the death of Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie, who was killed in a plane accident in Moscow.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by David Evans)