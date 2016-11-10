A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PARIS French state-controlled nuclear group Areva (AREVA.PA) is making progress in talks with European Union regulators over its restructuring and it is confident its recapitalisation will be carried out in 2017, said the chairman of the group.

Areva is planning a 5 billion euro (£4.39 billion) capital increase to restore its finances.

Areva Chairman Philippe Varin added on Thursday that the company was making progress in discussions with potential partners.

"The talks are progressing and they are progressing positively," Varin said on the sidelines of a conference in Paris.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)