PARIS Areva (AREVA.PA), the world's biggest maker of nuclear plants, raised its forecasts for the year after first-half earnings exceeded its own expectations thanks partly to revenue growth in its nuclear business and the effects of its restructuring.

A fresh delay at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 new-generation water pressurised EPR nuclear reactor led Areva to take a charge of 300 million euros (235.37 million pounds) in the first half, however, adding to the 2.8 billion in provisions it has already made.

Areva raised its core earnings target to above 950 million euros from more than 750 million. The state-controlled group now sees full-year revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent in the nuclear business against 3 to 6 percent before.

The group also said it would reach its goal of selling assets worth 1.2 billion euros this year instead of in 2013.

"In view of this encouraging performance in the first half of 2012 and early achievement of certain objectives of our "Action 2016" plan, we are able to revise our financial outlook upwards for the year 2012," Chief Executive Luc Oursel said in a statement on Thursday.

Areva's backlog rose 4.8 percent in the first half to 45.2 billion euros, with order intake up 14 percent from the same period in 2011 when Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident led to cancelled orders and put a lid on demand for nuclear energy.

Order cancellations following the disaster totalled 647 million euros in the first six months compared with 612 million at the end of the first quarter.

Oursel took the reins a year ago and in December announced an overhaul to take into account the effects of Fukushima on the industry, including a focus on bolstering the safety of reactors while some countries, like Germany and Belgium, have decided to quit nuclear energy.

Areva's first-half net income came in at 80 million euros after it swung to a 2.4 billion loss in 2011 due to a charge that included the write-down of its UraMin mines in Africa.

Revenue grew 8.3 percent to 4.3 billion euros in the half, bolstered in particular by the mining division, which benefited from an increase in average uranium prices and volumes sold.

