PARIS French judicial authorities are investigating the husband of former Areva chief executive Anne Lauvergeon for insider trading and money laundering over Areva's purchase of Canadian mining group Uramin in 2007, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Olivier Fric is suspected of having made capital gains following the 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) takeover, on which Areva (AREVA.PA) later had to write down close to 1.9 billion.

The acquisition has also been under investigation by France's national financial prosecutor since February 2014 following a report by national auditor Cour des Comptes, which had signalled irregularities.

In an interview with Le Parisien newspaper published on Wednesday, Lauvergeon denied having shared confidential information with her husband.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Susan Thomas)