FILE PHOTO: Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War were buried, is seen in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Argentine Falklands War veterans display an Argentine flag as they pay homage to Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict at Darwin cemetery, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. Picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine Falklands War veteran Marcelo Postonia points at a plaque featuring names of Argentine soldiers who died during the conflict, at Darwin cemetery in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A tombstone bearing the phrase 'Argentine soldier only known by God' is seen at Darwin cemetery, where the remains of Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War are buried, in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. Picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Laurent Corbaz (R), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) head of the Humanitarian Project Plan to identify Argentine soldiers buried in the Falkland Islands' Darwin Cemetery, speaks next to Lorenzo Caraffi, regional chief of the project, and Diego Rojas Coronel, Buenos Aires' mission chief of the ICRC, during a news conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Darwin cemetery, where Argentine soldiers who died during the Falklands War were buried, is seen in the Falkland Islands, March 11, 2012. Picture taken March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Forensic scientists this month will start trying to identify the remains of Argentine soldiers buried in anonymous graves on the Falkland Islands after the country's 1982 conflict with Britain, the head of the mission said on Thursday.

There are 123 such graves in Darwin Cemetery in the South Atlantic, one of which contains multiple bodies, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) representatives overseeing the mission said at a news conference.

The ICRC has been interviewing families of dead Argentine soldiers since 2012 and around 100 have consented to DNA testing.

"I hope we will succeed in matching some of the graves," head of the mission Laurent Corbaz said. "The plaque on the graves should not remain 'Argentina soldier known only by God'."

In Britain's two-month-long war to reclaim the Falklands, 255 British and about 650 Argentine soldiers died, and it is still a sore point for Argentina.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri has adopted a softer tone than his predecessor Cristina Fernandez but he has not relinquished Argentina's claim to the islands it calls Malvinas.

Argentina and Britain signed an agreement in December to try to identify the soldiers, splitting the $1.5 million cost. The team will consist of ICRC forensic scientists as well as two experts each from Argentina and Britain.

Exhumation and bone sampling is to begin on June 19 and will likely continue into August, Corbaz said, assuming one to three bodies per day can be analysed and reburied. The ICRC chose the southern hemisphere winter to avoid interfering with tourism and sheep farming, Corbaz said.

DNA comparisons and analysis will be done at a lab in Cordoba, Argentina, and a final report should be ready by the end of the year, he added. Families will be informed of a match in an interview.

Retired British Army Colonel Geoffrey Cardozo, who then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher ordered in 1983 to recover the dead from various points on the island and set up Darwin Cemetery, will accompany part of the ICRC mission, Corbaz said.

"Fortunately he is still alive and accepted to accompany us for the first week" to help explain how he organised the cemetery, he said.

