Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina's richest man according to Forbes, energy mogul Carlos Bulgheroni, died on Saturday in the United States, where he was hospitalized following a surgical procedure in June, his company said.
The 71-year-old Bulgheroni, along with his brother Alejandro, owned Pan American Energy, Argentina's second-biggest oil company, behind state-run YPF.
According to local media, Bulgheroni had been battling cancer for years.
Forbes estimated that Carlos and Alejandro Bulgheroni had a fortune of $4.8 billion, making them the 324th richest people on earth.
In July, Bulgheroni's Pan American Energy said it will invest $1.4 billion in exploring and producing Argentina's conventional and unconventional energy reserves.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.