BUENOS AIRES Five people died and another five were hospitalised in critical condition on Saturday in Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires after attending an electronic music festival where authorities suspect they consumed illegal drugs.

Initial toxicological results showed the victims had consumed the psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy, hospital sources told local daily Clarin.

The five victims who died at Time Warp, a music festival originally from Germany, were aged 21 to 25. While the five people sent to the hospital, including an 18-year-old woman, are in intensive care and being assisted by an artificial breathing machine, according to daily Pagina 12.

The second night of the music festival has been cancelled.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)