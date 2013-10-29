BUENOS AIRES Argentina's supreme court ruled as constitutional clauses of a law that will require media conglomerate Grupo Clarin to divest some of its units, a court source confirmed on Tuesday.

Clarin, the country's biggest media group, has argued the anti-monopoly broadcast law's most controversial clause, Article 161, violates the constitution by forcing companies to sell off previously acquired radio, television or cable TV operating licenses.

The media conglomerate has resisted pressure from President Cristina Fernandez to comply with the law that would force it to divest dozens of operating licenses - or have them auctioned by the state.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish and Diane Craft)