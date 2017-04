French boxer Alexis Vastine poses for a photograph as members of the French Olympic boxing team arrive via Eurostar at St Pancrus in London July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Former winner Florence Arthaud (L) says goodbye to French skipper Philippe Monnet, who is competing in the Route du Rhum sailing race, as he leaves the lock before anchoring off Saint-Malo harbour, French Brittany, October 30, 2010. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Camille Muffat poses with her silver medal on the podium after placing second in the women's 200m freestyle final with an Olympic record during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

PARIS President Francois Hollande's office confirmed on Tuesday that eight French nationals were among 10 killed in an accident involving two helicopters in Argentina.

The Elysee Palace said in a statement that famed sailor Florence Arthaud, Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and boxer Alexis Vastine were among the dead. It added that the accident happened during the filming of a TV programme for the TF1 TV channel.

