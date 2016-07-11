A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. Picture taken January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

HOUSTON Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) was awarded a tender last week to sell 1 million barrels of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude to a group of refining firms in Argentina, traders said on Monday.

Firms buying the cargo include Oil Combustibles, Axion Energy, Petrobras Argentina (PER.BA) and Shell. The crude must be delivered on August 1-10 and it will be processed at several domestic refineries.

It was not immediately possible to know the price agreed for the cargo. Shell has a policy not to comment on such commercial issues.

Argentina has imported two 1-million-barrel cargoes of African crudes so far this year, but the new government of Mauricio Macri is trying to reduce purchases by securing a larger supply of domestic oil to domestic refineries.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Andrew Hay)