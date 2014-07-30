Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
LONDON Argentina's debt insurance costs fell on Wednesday as investors took some cheer from talks between Argentine officials and holdout debt investors that could avert default.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof left a meeting at the court-appointed mediator's office in Manhattan late on Tuesday saying both sides would meet again on Wednesday, though the mediator said in a statement that details of such a meeting had not yet been determined.
If a deal is not reached on Wednesday, Argentina faces default on its sovereign debt.
Argentina's five-year credit default swaps dropped 30 basis points from Tuesday's close to 1,869 bps, according to Markit. The CDS had hit six-week highs on Tuesday.
Argentina's 1-year credit default swaps dropped 51 basis points from Tuesday's close to 4,708 basis points. The CDS continue to price in a very high probability of default in the near term.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jamie McGeever)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.