LONDON Argentina's debt insurance costs fell on Wednesday as investors took some cheer from talks between Argentine officials and holdout debt investors that could avert default.

Economy Minister Axel Kicillof left a meeting at the court-appointed mediator's office in Manhattan late on Tuesday saying both sides would meet again on Wednesday, though the mediator said in a statement that details of such a meeting had not yet been determined.

If a deal is not reached on Wednesday, Argentina faces default on its sovereign debt.

Argentina's five-year credit default swaps dropped 30 basis points from Tuesday's close to 1,869 bps, according to Markit. The CDS had hit six-week highs on Tuesday.

Argentina's 1-year credit default swaps dropped 51 basis points from Tuesday's close to 4,708 basis points. The CDS continue to price in a very high probability of default in the near term.

