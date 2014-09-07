BUENOS AIRES Argentina, which defaulted on its debt in July, will receive the first tranche of a multi-billion dollar currency swap operation with China's central bank before the end of this year, the South American country's La Nacion newspaper reported on Sunday.

The swap will allow Argentina to bolster its foreign reserves or pay for Chinese imports with the yuan currency at a time weak export revenues and an ailing currency have put the Latin American nation's foreign reserves under intense pressure.

La Nacion said Argentina would receive yuan worth $1 billion (0.61 billion pounds) by the end of 2014, the first payment of a loan worth a total $11 billion signed by Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez and her Chinese counterpart in July.

The daily newspaper said the presidents of the countries' two central banks had met on the sidelines of a meeting in Switzerland, but did not say how it had obtained the information.

Fernandez's government has imposed stringent import and capital controls to safeguard the dwindling reserves, now at around eight-year lows, which it needs to pay its debts.

