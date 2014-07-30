Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
NEW YORK An historic meeting between Argentina's top government officials and the holdout creditors it has battled for years in U.S. courts took place late on Tuesday, though their differences remain unresolved, the court-appointed mediator said.
"These were the first face-to-face talks between the parties. There was a frank exchange of views and concerns," said Daniel Pollack, the special master appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, who has ruled Argentina must pay the holdouts concurrently with other bondholders who participated in past debt exchanges.
"The issues that divide the parties remain unresolved. Whether and when the parties will meet tomorrow (later on July 30) remains to be determined," Pollack said.
Argentina faces a deadline of July 30 for either working out a deal with the holdouts who spurned two restructurings stemming from their historic default in 2002, pay them in full or allow a selective default on restructured debt.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Kim Coghill)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.