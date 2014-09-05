NEW YORK Argentina still has "unresolved" issues preventing a settlement with bondholders suing the country for repayment after not participating in the country's restructurings following its 2002 default, a court-appointed mediator said Friday.

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan to oversee settlement talks, in a statement said he met Thursday with lawyers for Argentina and the bondholders.

"The issues that divide the parties remain unresolved," he said, adding he would continue in his role at the judge's request.

The bondholders in the litigation include NML Capital Ltd, a unit of billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)