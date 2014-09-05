Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
NEW YORK Argentina still has "unresolved" issues preventing a settlement with bondholders suing the country for repayment after not participating in the country's restructurings following its 2002 default, a court-appointed mediator said Friday.
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan to oversee settlement talks, in a statement said he met Thursday with lawyers for Argentina and the bondholders.
"The issues that divide the parties remain unresolved," he said, adding he would continue in his role at the judge's request.
The bondholders in the litigation include NML Capital Ltd, a unit of billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.