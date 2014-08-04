Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS (Reuters)- - The Paris Club of major creditor nations said on Monday it had received a first payment of Argentina's debt arrears as promised under an agreement struck in May.
"It was received as scheduled," Paris Club Secretary General Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters.
Argentina said on July 29 it had made a $642 million (381 million pounds) first payment to settle its debt to the Paris Club of 19 highly industrialised countries.
Days later, Argentina defaulted on its debt for the second time in 12 years after hopes for a midnight deal with hedge funds that had rejected Argentina's debt restructuring were dashed.
Argentina's next payment of $500 million to the Paris Club is due by May 2015.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.