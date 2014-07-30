Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
Argentina Economy Minister Axel Kicillof on Wednesday said the country offered a group of holdout creditors the same reduced payment terms it has agreed to pay other holders of its restructured bonds, but the holdouts refused the offer.
The holdouts, a group of hedge funds that bought the bonds at a steep discount following Argentina's default on $100 billion of debt in 2002, also refused to ask a U.S. court to stay an order the blocks Argentina from paying its other creditors, Kicillof said at a press conference at Argentina's consulate in New York.
His comments followed two days of intense talks between Argentina and the hedge funds at the offices of a court-appointed mediator.
Without a stay of U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa's order preventing Argentina from making the July 30 deadline - representing the end of a 30-day grace period - for a coupon payment on exchanged bonds, the country will fall into default for the second time in 12 years.
(Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.