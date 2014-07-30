Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut its credit rating on Argentina's foreign-currency sovereign debt to "selective default" even as talks between officials from Latin America's No. 3 economy and a group of holdout creditors continued in New York.
S&P said that in its opinion, Argentina has now failed to make a $539 million (£318.69 million) payment due on its discount bonds due in 2033.
The payment, originally due on June 30, was subject to a 30-day grace period, which expires at the end of Wednesday.
The country has until midnight Wednesday (5 a.m. BST on Thursday) to break the deadlock between itself and holdout hedge funds who were awarded $1.33 billion by a U.S. judge. Argentina has exhausted all legal options to avoid payment.
The default rating will remain until Argentina makes a payment on the discount bonds, S&P said. S&P had previously assigned Argentina a long-term rating of "triple-C minus."
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.