LONDON Argentina is unlikely to resolve a legal dispute over paying restructured debt until after its presidential election which is due in October, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.

A U.S. judge has barred Argentina from paying interest on bonds that were restructured after its 2002 default until it settles with a group of U.S. investors who rejected the bond swaps. Argentina tipped back into default in July.

S&P said it is maintaining its CCC+ local currency rating with a negative outlook and 'Selective Default foreign currency sovereign credit rating for Argentina and said it does not expect the latter to change until Argentina 'cures' the default.

"If and when that happens, we will reassess the sovereign's general credit standing, most likely raising the foreign currency rating to the 'CCC' or low 'B' categories," S&P said, adding it did not expect any change before the elections.

S&P added that its negative outlook on the local currency rating reflects a weakening economy and the rating could be cut further if conditions worsen.

"Should the government's economy and fiscal accounts worsen beyond our expectations, we could lower the local currency rating," S&P said.

