MEXICO CITY Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Tuesday he would resume talks in New York with a court-appointed mediator on Wednesday in the country's dispute with holdout investors, and declined to comment further.

"I cannot give information," he told reporters after leaving the mediator's offices late on Tuesday. "We are working."

After a long battle in the U.S. courts, Argentina has until the end of Wednesday to either pay in full the hedge funds that rejected its restructuring on their defaulted bonds, cut a deal or win a stay of the court order that triggered the deadline.

