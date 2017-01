Argentine Economic Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay speaks during a panel discussion at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES Argentines have declared approximately $4.6 billion so far as part of the country's tax amnesty program, Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said on Monday.

Prat-Gay said around 100,000 people had decided to declare previously hidden cash assets held in Argentina, in the first of three phases of an amnesty program that the government hopes will help raise revenue and jump-start economic growth.

