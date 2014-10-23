Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina's economic activity index slumped 1.2 percent in August compared with the same month a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, underscoring a slowdown in Latin America's third-largest economy.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of seven economists had been for a fall of 0.5 percent in the monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product.
Activity fell 0.9 percent on the month in August, the data from the INDEC statistics agency showed.
Argentina said last month its economy pulled out of recession in the second quarter, but this raised doubts over the reliability of data as the government battles to ease the impact of its sovereign debt default.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.