BUENOS AIRES Argentina's ruling Front for Victory party has formally complained to the electoral office about what it says is a dirty tricks campaign by the leading opposition alliance against its candidate ahead of October's presidential election.

Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli and his main rival, Mauricio Macri, have traded barbs since Scioli was forced to cut short a trip to Italy last week to deal with floods ravaging the province he governs.

Cabinet Chief Anibal Fernandez on Wednesday accused the opposition of trying to mislead voters by disseminating photos on social media sites of flooding in Central America and of Scioli and his wife on past vacations. Scioli had travelled to Italy for work on his prosthetic arm.

Scioli's allies allege the opposition intended to exaggerate the scale of the floods and to give voters the impression that Scioli was basking in sunny climes despite the disaster at home.

The National Electoral Directorate said in a statement that the ruling party's complaint, filed late on Tuesday, had stated that "social media should not be used as a tool with which to defame."

Macri's camp denied it had orchestrated a social media offensive against Scioli. A Macri spokesman said Scioli was simply feeling the frustrations of voters angered by what they saw as Scioli's slow response to floods that forced thousands from their homes.

The National Electoral Directorate will decide whether electoral laws have been violated. Officials were not immediately available to clarify what would happen if this were the case.

Scioli is governor of Buenos Aires province and the front-runner in the presidential race. Cabinet Chief Fernandez, who is running to be the province's next governor, branded the response of Macri and his alliance partners a "dirty campaign".

Macri, the mayor of Buenos Aires city and Scioli's nearest election rival, has said the failure of Scioli's regional government to adequately invest in water and drainage works was partly to blame for the scale of this month's flooding.

"It's unbelievable that as governor of the province he wants to play the victim. The victims are the people hit by the floods because Scioli failed to carry out public works," Argentine daily La Nacion on Wednesday quoted Macri as saying.

Scioli is campaigning on a platform of gradual change to the interventionist policies of President Cristina Fernandez while Macri, favoured by financial markets, promises to swiftly reverse the trade and currency controls that have stifled the economy.

