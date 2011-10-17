BUENOS AIRES Luxury carmaker BMW has agreed to sell rice abroad to help offset its imports into Argentina, and publishers are promising to export more after government officials held up a million imported books at port.

Even Barbie has been used as a bargaining chip by Argentina's government. When the svelte dolls were sent for sale in stores here earlier this year, officials blocked their entry until the company importing them agreed to export Argentina's version of Lego toys as well.

Quirky deals like these are increasingly common in Latin America's No. 3 economy, where the centre-left government has taken all sorts of measures to protect a local industry gutted during a burst of free-market policies in the 1990s.

While the government is very clear about its goals, some of its methods are less transparent. It often finds ways to restrict imports, sometimes on technicalities, and then looks to negotiate with the affected companies.

The deals are unveiled as if they were completely voluntary and company heads tend to keep quiet to avoid reprisals.

The BMW accord for 2012 includes the sale of auto parts, upholstery leather and "processed rice", according to the government. Other car markers will export wine and biofuels, either through subsidiaries or by teaming up with local firms.

Argentina's economy has boomed since a deep 2001-02 crisis, partly thanks to an industrial revival. Factories rebounded on the back of a 2002 currency devaluation, plenty of initial idle capacity and strong demand at home and in neighboring Brazil, as well as policies aimed at protecting local industry.

A surge in jobs that accompanied the boom has given a major boost to President Cristina Fernandez and she will almost certainly win a second term in an election on Sunday.

But analysts say that holes in the government's economic strategy -- including high inflation and insufficient credit -- could take a toll as local and global conditions worsen.

"What we haven't had in the last 10 years is an industrial policy that goes beyond the exchange rate," said Martin Schorr, a sociologist specializing in economics at FLACSO university in Buenos Aires.

Schorr said that despite its populist discourse, the government continues to favour export-oriented industries, often dominated by big foreign firms that depend on cheap wages.

"It's not just that policies are lacking, the few in place only serve to deepen the status quo," he said.

Argentina's peso currency has been losing its competitive edge as high inflation -- estimated by economists at around 25 percent a year -- forces an appreciation in real terms. Big wage hikes and the recent currency slump in Argentina's top trade partner, Brazil, have complicated matters more.

Inflation has also made imports relatively cheaper, making local production less viable and shrinking the trade surplus -- a key pillar of government policy since 2003.

Now the government is in a bind because if it allows the managed currency to depreciate, it risks pushing inflation higher. Swiftly rising prices already discourage long-term lending -- which the government and analysts of all stripes say is key to spurring more investment in industry.

Banks' shortfalls, stemming too from a history of deposit freezes and economic ups and downs, were compounded by a massive sovereign debt default in 2002, which cut access to international financing for the government and private firms.

In a second term, Fernandez will have to tackle inflation and restore the exchange rate's allure without spurring further capital flight as global economic woes intensify. She will also have to protect local jobs to remain popular and credible.

During a televised speech on Thursday, the president triumphantly held up a BlackBerry phone assembled in a duty-free zone in the southern province of Tierra del Fuego.

"Look, you know what this is? It's a BlackBerry, the first BlackBerry to be manufactured in Argentina," Fernandez said to applause. "I remember how we were criticized when we adopted tools that were absolutely legitimate for defending jobs and national production. But we need people who will invest in the country and not just be mere importers of goods."

SCARCE CREDIT

The aggressive policies to defend Argentine industry are all part of the economic "model" put into place by Fernandez's late husband, former President Nestor Kirchner.

It is a high-growth, high-inflation model that includes state stimulus for domestic demand to help spur import substitution and growth in local manufacturing. Surging prices for Argentina's grains exports have provided key support.

Fernandez makes no apologies for the interventionist policies and recommends the approach to developed countries battered by ongoing fallout from the 2008-09 financial crisis.

Some orthodox economists argue countries should focus on developing the areas where they have natural competitive advantages because if they try to expand beyond that, they risk creating inefficient, costly local industries.

Backers of the Argentine government's model dispute this.

"All countries with a lot of oil, copper or farmland that have resigned themselves to exporting commodities remain underdeveloped," said Aldo Ferrer, an expert in development studies who is Argentina's ambassador to France.

"Argentina has very rich natural resources, but that has been our history and it hasn't been enough," he said. "If you look at South Korea or China, they have grown thanks to strong industrial policies and by mobilizing internal savings and controlling the macroeconomy."

The government has an industrial plan for the next decade that aims to create 1.5 million new jobs and sharply increase production of capital goods, farm equipment and software.

But investment is limited by poor levels of lending, among the lowest in Latin America. Many smaller companies do not qualify for state-subsidized bank loans because of tough requirements, and both deposits and loans tend to be short-term due to inflation and the country's volatile history.

"In the coming years, Argentina has to create a serious development bank, a very transparent one that is funded well with resources from the budget at first," said Ricardo Delgado, director of Analytica consulting firm, citing Brazil's state development lender BNDES as an example to follow. "Credit is key," he said.

(Additional reporting by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Kieran Murray)