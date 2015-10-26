NEW YORK An Argentine pro-business candidate's surprisingly strong election showing has cheered markets, but whoever wins a runoff vote will need to settle with U.S. creditors if he is to fully restore investors' battered confidence.

Until that happens, fund managers are taking a wait-and-see approach to the outcome of the election, still fearful that ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli will pull out a victory next month after opposition candidate Mauricio Macri stormed to a near-tie in the first round.

Scioli is firmly backed by President Cristina Kirchner Fernandez, who leaves office with high approval ratings nationwide but with a low reputation among foreign investors.

Argentine stocks and bonds advanced on Monday on hopes that a Macri victory would change all that.

“It’s a welcome surprise that Mauricio Macri has got to the run off stage. He’s the candidate who is most keen to get on and reform Argentina’s economy. Those reforms will be pretty painful,” said Andrew Stanners, fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

But high on the list of initial priorities for whoever wins the final round will be resolving an impasse between Fernandez's administration and a group of hedge funds, which the administration often calls "vultures," which has kept Argentina out of global lending markets.

The ensuing credit crunch has helped trigger a downturn in the country's economy. Investors' rush for the exits has also brought a plunge in Argentina's' currency that has fuelled soaring inflation.

Argentina defaulted for the second time in 12 years in 2014 after a judge ordered it to halt payment on restructured bonds pending a settlement with a group of "holdout" investors who had resorted to the U.S. federal courts in their push for full repayment.

HARD BARGAIN

The funds were awarded $1.33 billion (0.86 billion pounds), plus interest, by a U.S. judge; the country has refused to pay, saying that doing so would open it to some $15 billion in claims.

On the eve of the 2014 default, Macri said Argentina should comply with the judge's order and negotiate the best deal possible. He has since softened his tone, saying he will not simply accept the creditors' terms, but drive a hard bargain.

Both Macri and Scioli's biggest obstacle in approving an agreement is that neither's party holds a majority in the Argentine Congress, which must approve any deal. Scioli's Front for Victory does, however, have a majority in the Senate, raising a hurdle to Macri's hopes for a quick resolution, should he win the presidency.

Even if he does finalise a deal, the eventual victor will still face an uphill battle in taming high inflation and restoring access to international markets. Other challenges include dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a continuing economic slump.

Scioli, who is the governor of Buenos Aires province, has advocated a more gradual fix to the country's economic troubles, while Macri favours more immediate action - including letting the currency float.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Argentina's economy will grow just 0.4 percent this year and shrink 0.7 percent in 2016. Foreign direct investment into Argentina fell to $6.61 billion in 2014 from $15.32 billion in 2012, according to World Bank data.

The country's currency, the peso, hit a record low per U.S. dollar on the black market this month, anticipating a devaluation after the new government takes office.

Analysts have been scrutinizing the leading candidates' statements to gauge how much reform to expect when a new leader takes office in December.

“The optimistic case for Argentina is that the new administration would pursue a more market-friendly approach. That’s a reasonable expectation. We don’t know it for sure though," said Alexander Kozhemiakin, head of the emerging market debt team at Standish Mellon Asset Management Company and co-portfolio manager for the Dreyfus Total Emerging Markets Fund.

While Kirchner leaves office with near 50 percent approval ratings thanks to her focus on job creation and wealth redistribution, she is faulted by investors for inaccurate inflation reporting and overspending.

“At this point, the administration has a lot to do," said Yong Zhu, senior portfolio manager of the DuPont Capital Emerging Markets Debt Fund. "Their total debt is manageable, but they have a very shallow domestic market. Their source of funding is limited.”

Zhu, whose fund was over-exposed to Argentina in the mid-2000s, is now "pretty light" in exposure.

"It’s a likely scenario that the holdout situation could be resolved quickly and smoothly, I’m just not that convinced. Regardless, the new administration will be more friendly than the CFK administration,” said Zhu.

(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Christian Plumb)