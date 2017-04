Supporters of Argentina's ruling party presidential candidate Daniel Scioli embrace outside the campaign headquarters in Buenos Aires, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential election after calling his centre-right challenger Mauricio Macri to congratulate him.

"The Argentine people ... have elected a new president, Mauricio Macri, who I have just congratulated by telephone," a weary looking Scioli told supporters.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Mary Milliken)