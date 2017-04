Argentina's ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli waves to supporters at the party's headquearters in Buenos Aires, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli called on the support of undecided voters after Sunday's first-round presidential election, though he stopped short of acknowledging that would have to face a run-off vote next month.

"I call upon the undecided and independent voters to join this cause," Scioli told thousands of party loyalists in the capital Buenos Aires.

(Reporitng by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Plumb)