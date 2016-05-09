Argentine President Mauricio Macri heads to a news conference at the Olivos presidential residence in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May, 6, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES Argentina's President Mauricio Macri asked business and union leaders on Monday to avoid layoffs for 90 days, as the centre-right leader faces heat for thousands of jobs lost since he took office in December.

"We must protect Argentine jobs," said Macri, adding that quality, value-added jobs must be created.

Business-friendly Macri's efforts to trim government payrolls have eliminated thousands of public sector jobs. The opposition estimates that up to 150,000 people could lose their jobs this year.

At the same time, the opposition is trying to push a law through Congress that would guarantee generous redundancy payments and make layoffs more difficult. The bill, which Macri has threatened to veto, would double redundancy payments and put a halt to job cuts for six months.

