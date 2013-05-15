GENEVA Argentina has launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization against European Union rules for importing and marketing biodiesel, the WTO said on Wednesday.

The complaint applies to EU measures - used by Spain, Belgium, France, Italy and Poland - intended to promote renewable energy and the introduction of a mechanism to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as support schemes for the biodiesel sector, the WTO said in a statement.

The EU has 60 days to address Argentina's complaint, by explaining or changing its rules. After that, Argentina could ask the WTO to adjudicate, which could force the EU to change any illegal practices or eventually face trade sanctions.

"The objective of the action taken in Geneva is to assure that international norms guaranteeing equal access to the European market are respected," the Argentine government said in a statement.

The country's biodiesel industry trade group, known by its Spanish acronym Carbio, issued a statement supporting the action.

The legal challenge comes less than nine months after another Argentine complaint at the WTO about EU biodiesel policy, which alleged that Spain was illegally requiring a certain amount of its biofuel to come from within the EU.

Spain then changed its law, and Argentina dropped its claim. But Argentina and its rival big biodiesel supplier, Indonesia, have remained vigilant to ensure their exports get into Europe.

The EU has said it suspects Argentina of illegally dumping biofuel on the EU market, an allegation that Argentina says has left its producers running at half their capacity.

Indonesia could bring a separate WTO complaint if the EU imposes penalties on its biodiesel, an industry group said this month.

