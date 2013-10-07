Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Cristina Fernandez will undergo surgery on Tuesday relating to a subdural hematoma, or blood on the brain, her doctors said on Monday.

The president's condition may have come from hitting her head during a fall she took in August, although she was cleared by her physicians at the time.

Fernandez was admitted to hospital on Monday for pre-surgical checks after reporting a tingling sensation in her left arm, said doctors at the Buenos Aires medical centre where she is being be treated.

On Saturday Fernandez was ordered to rest for a month due to her condition.

"The initial recommendation for rest and observation issued on Saturday ... was modified," said a statement from the Fundacion Favaloro hospital. "Considering these symptoms, the president's medical team is suggesting surgery."

The surgery will keep the combative 60-year-old leader out of action ahead of October 27 mid-term congressional elections that will determine how much legislative clout she enjoys during her final two years in office.

