One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting - CNN
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, CNN reported, citing police.
BUENOS AIRES Argentina named the president's chief of staff, Anibal Fernandez, as the new Cabinet chief on Thursday in a reshuffle that comes as the government faces a political crisis.
Fernandez, a close political ally of President Cristina Fernandez, who is no relation, will replace Jorge Capitanich, the presidency said.
Argentina was plunged into turmoil last month after a state investigator who accused the president of plotting to cover up a 1994 bomb attack was found dead in mysterious circumstances. President Fernandez called the allegations "absurd".
PARIS The frontrunner in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, received yet another boost to his candidacy on Sunday when nine lawmakers from a center-right party allied with conservative rival Francois Fillon decided to rally behind him.