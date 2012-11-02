BUENOS AIRES Investors would love to jump into Argentina's farm sector as it pushes to meet rising world food demand, but the government has resisted reforms needed to improve confidence, the new head of the country's top farm chamber said.

Grain powerhouse Argentina is the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soybean exporter. Yet the Argentine Rural Society, or SRA, which represents the country's biggest farmers, has not met with the agriculture minister since the drought-hit days of January.

Now the problem blighting the Pampas is an overabundance of rain that has bogged down Southern Hemisphere spring planting.

The SRA's calls for an emergency meeting between the farm sector and the government to address the effects of three months of violent storms are going unanswered, according to Luis Miguel Etchevehere, who became president of the chamber last month.

Consumer nations are counting on South American breadbaskets Argentina and Brazil to help make up for shortfalls caused by dry crop weather in Russia and the United States. Low stocks have squeezed Chicago soy prices 28 percent higher this year while corn has surged 15 percent and wheat 34 percent.

In order to step in with supplies needed to help the world avoid another food crisis in the years ahead, Etchevehere said Argentina has to ditch its corn and wheat export curbs and phase out the 35 percent tax the government puts on soybean shipments.

Such changes, he said, would improve profits and provide the incentive needed to increase farm investment.

"Our job is to find solutions by way of dialogue with the government. Unfortunately, they do not take our calls," Etchevehere told Reuters in an interview.

"We have asked for a meeting about the flooding, but we cannot get one," Etchevehere said. "We do not understand the logic of this. We represent a major export sector that simply needs clear rules and predictable policies in order to recuperate investor confidence and to meet our potential."

An Agriculture Ministry spokesman said the problem is one of format, with government officials offering to meet with one farm organization at a time and the SRA insisting on a joint meeting including the various chambers that represent Argentine growers.

The only thing for sure is that no reform breakthroughs are expected anytime soon. Unlike the SRA, which is Argentina's most conservative farm group, some growers welcomed modifications in the government's export policy over the last year that were aimed at increasing competition among corn and wheat buyers.

Investors have taken a dim view of Argentina since its 2002 sovereign debt default. The country's already low credit rating was pushed further into junk bond territory this week when Standard & Poor's made another downgrade.

Farmers meanwhile complain about unpredictable policies in a country where, this year alone, the government seized control of energy company YPF and pressured biodiesel plants with a change to price and tax policy that abruptly reversed years of strong government support for the sector.

The United Nations predicts world food demand will double by 2050, and South America is expected to provide most of the increase in grain production over the next 40 years.

In order to reach its output potential, Etchevehere said Argentina must attract investment by ending the corn and wheat export curbs used by President Cristina Fernandez to ensure ample domestic food supplies.

The SRA also believes the government should rely more on farm income taxes while ditching soybean export taxes.

MID-TERM ELECTIONS

Fernandez's popularity has been hit by an economic slowdown caused by sluggish world growth, slackening demand from key trade partner Brazil, high inflation at home and government-imposed foreign exchange controls that have hurt confidence.

She won re-election last year and, as no politician has emerged to challenge her, the opposition is on alert to fight any attempt by the president's allies to change the constitution to allow her to run again in 2015.

"In a year there will be congressional elections and we plan to talk with all the candidates," Etchevehere said. "Hopefully government-allied candidates will meet with us as well so we can suggested concrete solutions to the problems we have."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Argentina to harvest 55 million tonnes of soy and 28 million tonnes of corn in the 2012/13 crop year.

But with their heavy seeding machines stuck in the mud, farmers have had to delay planting. The disruptions could rob the country of 20 percent of its projected corn harvest and 10 percent of its 2012/13 soy, analysts say.

The flow of grains from Argentina is important to exporters such as Cargill, Bunge Ltd and Noble Group Ltd, which operate grain terminals along the Parana River, leading out to the shipping lanes of the South Atlantic.

"Growers in the heart of the farm belt who do not plant soybeans by October 15 can expect losses of 30 to 50 kilograms per hectare per day. Corn could also face lower yields due to the rains," Etchevehere said.

"Some fields are still under a meter of water," he added. "So everything depends on the windows of sunshine we get. That will determine when and by how much planting can resume."

(Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)