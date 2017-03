BUENOS AIRES Argentina's industrial output shrank 2.3 percent in December on the year, the Economy Ministry said on Friday, marking the 17th consecutive monthly decline.

The median forecast in Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 1.1 percent decline.

Industrial output fell 1.0 percent in December from the previous month, the ministry said.

Output fell 2.5 percent in 2014 compared with the previous year, it added.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, editing by G Crosse)