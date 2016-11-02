BUENOS AIRES Argentina's consumer prices will rise by 19.7 percent in 2017, according to a central bank poll of 56 economists published on Wednesday, a slight drop from median expectations in last month's survey but still higher than the central bank's target.

Latin America's third-largest economy will shrink by 2 percent in 2016, according to the median estimate in Wednesday's poll, compared with expectations for a 1.7 percent annual contraction in the recession-stricken economy last month.

The median annual inflation expectation for 2016 fell to 39.4 percent in Wednesday's survey from 39.6 percent in the previous poll. Last month, the median expectation for 2017 inflation was 20 percent.

The central bank is targeting inflation between 12 and 17 percent next year, and has kept interest rates unchanged for the past six weeks, after previously lowering them for eight straight weeks.

The economists surveyed expect 3.2 percent growth next year, unchanged from the median forecast in the previous month and lower than the government's expectation for 3.5 percent growth.

