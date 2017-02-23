MILAN Argentina's state-run Enarsa awarded its tender to buy nine cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Gas Natural Fenosa GAN.CN, Trafigura [TRAFG.UL], Glencore (GLEN.L), Engie (ENGIE.PA) and BP (BP.L) among others, trade sources said.

Supplies will be distributed between Argentina's two LNG terminals, Bahia Blanca and the smaller river terminal at Escobar.

Gas Natural Fenosa will supply Escobar with 4-5 shipments, sources said.

At the Bahia Blanca terminal, Trafigura, Glencore, Engie and BP will supply one cargo apiece, they said.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Fenton)