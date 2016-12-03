Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who took office last December promising to attract a wave of private investment, said on Saturday his government had generated excessively high expectations for his first year among his voters.
Macri campaigned on a free-market platform, and upon taking office reversed the interventionist policies of his predecessors, loosening price controls, devaluing the peso, and cutting regulations.
But Argentina's economy, which had deteriorated significantly under former President Cristina Fernandez, is still struggling to pick up pace, while elevated inflation is biting into the salaries of workers.
"Perhaps in the frenzy of last year's campaign, the expectations of all of this ... generated an outlook of magical change and I think we have to get ourselves away from that," Macri said at a press conference in the coastal city of Chapadmalal.
"One must know how to manage timing well, and sometimes when anxious one makes an error with timing," he added.
On Wednesday, Argentina's national statistics agency said the nation's industrial production contracted 8 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, marking the sharpest monthly drop in activity so far in 2016.
The Argentine construction sector performed particularly poorly, dropping 19.2 percent in annual terms.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Richard Chang)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.