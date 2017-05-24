May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
BUENOS AIRES Argentine police searched Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht's Buenos Aires office on Wednesday as part of a graft investigation, the company said in a statement.
Odebrecht earlier this month proposed a leniency deal to Argentine judges as part of its efforts to settle investigations of its use of bribes to help secure lucrative contracts across Latin America.
State news agency Telam said federal judge Sebastian Casanello ordered the operation in search of documents about an alleged bribe related to a water treatment plant.
"The company had presented the same judge an offer for broad and definitive collaboration with the investigations on May 9," Odebrecht said in a statement confirming police were in its office.
In December, Odebrecht and petrochemical subsidiary Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA) settled with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities a record fine of $3.5 billion (2.7 billion pounds). In that settlement, Odebrecht admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries, including bribes of $35 million in Argentina between 2007 and 2014.
The company has been meeting with Argentine government representatives in the justice ministry and anti-corruption office in recent days.
Prosecutors investigating Odebrecht in Argentina have said the country lacks a legal mechanism for companies to reach a leniency agreement like the one signed in Brazil.
President Mauricio Macri's administration has asked Congress to pass a bill that would allow companies to be punished for corruption and also enable them to sign leniency agreements.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's departure caps a tumultuous period for the world's largest ride-services company that has revolutionized the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.