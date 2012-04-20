BUENOS AIRES Argentina's takeover of leading oil company YPF has hastened a flight to dollars, widening the gap between the official rate and the parallel market as jittery investors dodge tight currency controls.

President Cristina Fernandez - who slapped restrictions on dollar purchases late last year - announced plans on Monday to expropriate Repsol's (REP.MC) controlling stake in YPF (YPFD.BA), drawing fierce criticism abroad.

Crisis-weary Argentines tend to step up dollar buying at times of heightened political uncertainty, explaining the acceleration in the peso's slide against the dollar and widening spreads between the interbank and unofficial exchange rates.

"The YPF phenomenon has exacerbated the widening of the spread between the foreign exchange rates, and pressure on the peso is going to continue," said Jose Luis Espert, an economist at the Buenos Aires-based consultancy Espert & Associates.

"The government has been steadily damaging confidence (in Argentina) and that causes uncertainty," he added.

In official, interbank trade, which is subject to the currency controls and dominated by the central bank, the peso was trading at an ask price of 4.4075 per dollar on Friday, down a scant 0.3 percent since the start of the week.

On the black market, however, the peso was trading at 5.01 pesos per dollar, down 1.6 percent from Monday.

The local currency's slide was even sharper in the so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be sold for dollars overseas. In that market, it was 4.1 percent weaker at 5.65 per dollar.

Reflecting investors' increasing willingness to pay a premium in order to skirt the currency-buying regulations, the spread between the official and black-market rate has widened to 12 percent.

The gap between the official peso and the blue-chip swap rate has increased to 22 percent, indicating that companies and financial institutions have joined average Argentines in hunting for dollars.

"It's not just the official dollar rate that's getting further and further away from the parallel rates - there is an ever-wider gap between them (the two parallel rates)," the Pampa consulting firm wrote in a briefing note.

Since the start of the year, the peso has weakened by 2.3 percent in formal trade and 5.4 percent in the informal market, dominated by "under-the-counter" deals by foreign exchange houses, which are more commonly used by small-scale savers.

Some economic analysts say the YPF nationalization bid has also fanned inflationary expectations in the South American country, where years of double-digit inflation have underpinned capital flight and dollar demand.

"People are buying dollars because they know that Argentina's biggest-ever nationalization could be paid for by printing money or through taxes, both of which imply an increase in inflation," said an official at a private bank in Buenos Aires, who asked not to be named.

Argentine inflation, gauged by private economists at more than 20 percent per year, is already one of the highest rates in the world and has eroded the advantage that the weak peso once held for local exporters.

Capital flight surged last year to $21.5 billion (13.3 billion pounds), nearly doubling from a year before as Argentines dumped their pesos because they expected the government to allow a sharp depreciation in the formal market, which never materialized.

(Writing By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Helen Popper, Leslie Gevirtz)