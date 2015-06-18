BUENOS AIRES Daniel Scioli's sole rival for the ruling party candidacy in Argentina's primary for presidential elections has dropped out of the race, Cabinet chief Anibal Fernandez told reporters on Thursday.

Interior and Transport Minister Florencio Randazzo had been going to compete against Buenos Aires Governor Scioli for the Front for Victory's candidacy in the Aug. 9 primary.

No other rival to Scioli has been announced, apparently making the primary a one-candidate event for that party ahead of the October general elections. All parties and alliances are set to hold their presidential primary contests on the same date.

Randazzo's ambitions appeared to have cooled after Scioli appeared earlier this week to have won President Cristina Fernandez's endorsement for his presidential bid by appointing one of her closest advisors as his running mate.

"Florencio Randazzo stepped down from participating as a precandidate for president for the Front for Victory," Anibal Fernandez said in his morning news conference.

Argentine bonds fell on Wednesday after Scioli announced his choice of running mate, a decision some saw as a signal he would continue Fernandez's interventionist and unorthodox policymaking if he were to win in October's elections.

"The fears are that (the President) could still influence policy management with an insider who is a political maverick with radical views," said Siobhan Morden at Jefferies.

Like many analysts, however, she cautioned this alliance may not extend after the elections given Argentina's "autocratic executive structure" and may just be a strategic ploy to win over Fernandez loyalist voters.

Fernandez is faulted by Wall Street, among other issues, for failing to put the country's 2002 sovereign bond default to rest by reaching a deal with holders who rejected the steep cut in repayment terms offered by its debt restructurings.

She also introduced capital and trade controls that have scared off investors and hurt the economy, which is now suffering from stagflation with price rises in double digits.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by W Simon)