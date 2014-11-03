BUENOS AIRES Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez, who checked into a Buenos Aires hospital on Sunday, is in stable condition and is being treated for a bacterial infection of the colon, according to a government statement Monday evening.
"She is in a stable condition and will remain hospitalized on an intravenous antibiotic treatment," said the statement, which was signed by her medical team.
The 61-year-old, two-term president had an operation last year to remove blood that had pooled on her brain. She had since resumed a full schedule but took several days off last month with a sore throat.
Argentina cancelled an official visit by Chile's President Michelle Bachelet to meet with Fernandez in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, a government spokesman added.
