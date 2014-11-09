Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner smiles during a ceremony at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was discharged from hospital on Sunday following a week-long stay while she was treated for an infection, the government said.

Fernandez had made good progress and would continue taking antibiotics and need to rest, without taking any trips, for some 10 days, a government statement said.

The 61-year-old president was checked in to a Buenos Aires hospital last Sunday for a bacterial infection of the colon.

Fernandez has had various health problems in recent years. She had an operation last year to remove blood that had pooled on her brain, and took several days off last month with a sore throat.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)