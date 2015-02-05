A woman holds a sign that reads, ''Justice for Nisman'' during a demonstration outside Argentina's Congress in Buenos Aires February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Investigators into the mysterious death of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman just days after he made serious allegations against the president have called for a former top spy to testify in the case on Thursday, a news agency reported.

Nisman was found dead in his apartment just over two weeks ago, with a gunshot wound to the head, the day before he was to testify in Congress about his accusations that President Cristina Fernandez tried to derail his probe into a deadly 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre.

It remains unclear whether Nisman committed suicide or was murdered. His death has rocked Argentina, sparking a myriad of conspiracy theories.

The government says Nisman's allegations and his death were linked to a power struggle at Argentina's intelligence agency and agents who had recently been fired.

One of those fired in a December shake-up was Antonio Stiusso, a senior spy who had helped Nisman with his investigation of the 1994 bombing that killed 85. The government has said Stiusso misled Nisman.

Citing sources close to the investigation into Nisman's death, Argentine news agency DyN said that Stiusso had been called to testify at 11 a.m. (1400 GMT) in Buenos Aires.

The lead investigator into the case, Viviana Fein, called upon him to testify after checking calls received and made on Nisman's telephone before his death, according to DYN.

Fein was not reachable for comment in the early hours of Thursday.

(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Robert Birsel)