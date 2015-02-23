Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures as she makes an announcement on new subsidies and benefits for school renovation works, at the Casa Rosada government house in Buenos Aires February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES Argentine President Cristina Fernandez's popularity has been driven down by the mysterious death of an investigator who accused the populist leader of trying to cover up a deadly 1994 bombing, a poll showed on Monday.

Alberto Nisman was shot dead the night of Jan 18, four days after levelling his allegation against Fernandez. His death shocked the country and brought long-simmering questions about the independence of the judicial system to a boil.

According to a poll by consultancy Management and Fit, Fernandez's popularity fell to 29.8 percent from 32.5 percent before Nisman accused her of conspiring to cover up Iran's alleged involvement in the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre.

"The main factor that explains this drop is the Nisman case," said Management & Fit economist Maximo Pisa.

Some of Nisman's former colleagues in the state prosecutors office joined opposition figures in a march last week protesting what they call a culture of meddling in the courts. Prosecutors say they are often threatened.

The disapproval rating of two-term leader Fernandez rose to 63.5 percent from 58.6 percent in the Management & Fit survey of 2,400 voting-age Argentines.

She is barred from seeking a third consecutive term in the October general election. Neither Fernandez's coalition nor the opposition have named candidates to represent them in October.

With inflation high and the economy teetering at the edge of recession, other polls have shown Fernandez slipping. Newspaper Perfil said her popularity fell 4 points to 29.1 percent by late January compared with a month earlier.

The AMIA bombing killed 85, making it the world's deadliest single anti-Jewish attack since the Holocaust. Argentine courts suspect it was carried out by operatives of Iran.

Nisman had gone to the media with what he said was proof that Fernandez had secretly offered immunity to the suspects in order to put through a grains-for-oil deal with Tehran.

He told friends he might end up dead because of his allegations. His body was found Jan. 18 in the bathroom of his apartment, a bullet in his head and a pistol by his side. No convincing evidence of either murder or suicide has surfaced.

The Management & Fit poll had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Andrew Hay)