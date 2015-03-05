A woman holds up flowers and an image of late prosecutor Alberto Nisman while waiting for the hearse with his remains, in Buenos Aires January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES Independent forensic tests on the body of the Argentine state prosecutor, found days after he accused President Cristina Fernandez of plotting to cover up Iran's alleged role in a 1994 bombing, indicate that he was murdered, his ex-wife said on Thursday.

Argentine authorities have not released full results of the autopsy of Alberto Nisman, found in a pool of blood with a bullet to the head on Jan. 18. The few forensic details that have been made public so far by prosecutor's office have suggested suicide, though no official ruling has been made.

"Nisman didn't have an accident. He didn't commit suicide. They murdered him," Nisman's former wife Sandra Arroyo Salgado told a news conference, without giving any further details on who killed the 52-year-old and father of their two children.

Earlier on Thursday, Arroyo Salgado, who is a judge, deposited the forensic evidence behind her allegations at the state prosecutors' office in Buenos Aires. She did not give details of the findings to journalists.

She said a separate autopsy had not been carried out and the team's conclusions were based on photographs, videos taken during the autopsy as well as additional tests run in the morgue.

Fernandez has branded Nisman's accusation she sought to whitewash his investigation into the truck-bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre as 'absurd' and said rogue state spies were behind his death.

Iran has consistently denied it was involved in the bomb attack which killed 85 people.

Nisman's death has thrown Fernandez's last year in office into turmoil amid a blizzard of conspiracy theories surrounding his mysterious death. Polls show two in three Argentines believe they will never know the truth about his last moments.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sarah Marsh and David Gregorio)