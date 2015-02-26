Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures as she makes an announcement on new subsidies and benefits for school renovation works, at the Casa Rosada government house in Buenos Aires February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES An Argentine judge on Thursday dismissed accusations that President Cristina Fernandez conspired to cover up Iran's alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre, local media reported.

Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita had said on Feb. 13 that he was picking up the case after the first prosecutor to level the accusations against Fernandez was found dead in his apartment in mysterious circumstances.

Fernandez called the claims "absurd". Iran has consistently denied involvement in the attack.

